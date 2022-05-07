How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Live Online on May 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 9:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Seattle Mariners vs. Tampa Bay Rays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Rays play the Mariners after Arozarena's 4-hit game

Tampa Bay Rays (17-10, second in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (12-15, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Drew Rasmussen (2-1, 3.13 ERA, .87 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Mariners: Marco Gonzales (1-3, 4.05 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -126, Mariners +107; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays play the Seattle Mariners after Randy Arozarena had four hits on Friday in an 8-7 win over the Mariners.

Seattle has a 12-15 record overall and a 7-4 record in home games. The Mariners have hit 29 total home runs to rank eighth in MLB play.

Tampa Bay is 9-7 at home and 17-10 overall. Rays pitchers have a collective 3.39 ERA, which ranks fifth in the AL.

The matchup Saturday is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Rays have a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.P. Crawford has six doubles, a triple, four home runs and 10 RBI while hitting .347 for the Mariners. Jesse Winker is 10-for-38 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Manuel Margot has three doubles, a triple and a home run for the Rays. Mike Zunino is 5-for-20 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 1-9, .213 batting average, 4.88 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Rays: 8-2, .251 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Matt Festa: 15-Day IL (right elbow), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan White: 60-Day IL (sports hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sergio Romo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Ken Giles: 10-Day IL (finger)

Rays: Phoenix Sanders: 15-Day IL (back), Ji-Man Choi: 10-Day IL (elbow), Chris Mazza: 10-Day IL (back), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), JT Chargois: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)