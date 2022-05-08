MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Seattle Mariners Game Live Online on May 8, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, May 8, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?

All Live TV Streaming Options

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Mariners enter matchup against the Rays on losing streak

Tampa Bay Rays (18-10, second in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (12-16, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: TBD; Mariners: George Kirby (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -137, Mariners +116; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners aim to stop their six-game losing streak when they play the Tampa Bay Rays.

Seattle is 7-5 in home games and 12-16 overall. The Mariners have a 3-5 record in games decided by one run.

Tampa Bay has a 9-7 record at home and an 18-10 record overall. The Rays have gone 8-2 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams match up Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Rays are ahead 5-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty France has three doubles and five home runs while hitting .324 for the Mariners. Eugenio Suarez is 5-for-37 with a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI for the Rays. Mike Zunino is 5-for-22 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 1-9, .216 batting average, 5.25 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Rays: 8-2, .256 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Festa: 15-Day IL (right elbow), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan White: 60-Day IL (sports hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sergio Romo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Ken Giles: 10-Day IL (finger)

Rays: Phoenix Sanders: 15-Day IL (back), Ji-Man Choi: 10-Day IL (elbow), Chris Mazza: 10-Day IL (back), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), JT Chargois: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)