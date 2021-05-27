 Skip to Content
How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on May 27, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers games all year long.

The Texas Rangers head to play the Seattle Mariners on Thursday.

The Mariners are 8-8 against opponents from the AL West. Seattle ranks last in the American League in hitting with a .201 batting average. Mitch Haniger leads the club with an average of .262.

The Rangers are 8-10 in division matchups. Texas is slugging .388 as a unit. Adolis Garcia leads the team with a slugging percentage of .619.

The Rangers won the last meeting 10-2. Dane Dunning earned his second victory and Garcia went 3-for-4 with a home run and five RBI for Texas. Justus Sheffield took his third loss for Seattle.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and Root Sports Northwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

