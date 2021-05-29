How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers Streaming Live on May 29, 2021: TV Channels

On Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers games all year long.

Texas enters the game as losers of their last four games. Rangers: Mike Foltynewicz (1-4, 4.53 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Mariners: Justin Dunn (1-2, 3.40 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 37 strikeouts).

The Mariners are 10-8 against the rest of their division. Seattle ranks last in the American League in hitting with a .202 batting average. Mitch Haniger leads the club with an average of .262.

The Rangers have gone 8-12 against division opponents. Texas hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .305 this season, led by Joey Gallo with a mark of .364.

The Mariners won the last meeting 3-2. Justus Sheffield earned his fourth victory and Kyle Lewis went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI for Seattle. Jordan Lyles registered his fourth loss for Texas.

