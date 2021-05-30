How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream on May 30, 2021: TV Options/No Cable

On Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers games all year long.

Texas enters the game as losers of their last five games. Rangers: Hyeon-jong Yang (0-2, 5.47 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (2-3, 4.02 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 56 strikeouts).

The Mariners are 11-8 against teams from the AL West. The Seattle offense has compiled a .203 batting average as a team this season, last in the American League. Mitch Haniger leads the team with a mark of .266.

The Rangers have gone 8-13 against division opponents. Texas’s lineup has 62 home runs this season, Adolis Garcia leads them with 16 homers.

The Mariners won the last meeting 3-2. Daniel Zamora recorded his first victory and Haniger went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Seattle. Mike Foltynewicz took his fifth loss for Texas.

