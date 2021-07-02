How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online Without Cable on July 2, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 2, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kyle Gibson (6-0, 2.00 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 74 strikeouts) Mariners: Logan Gilbert (2-2, 4.25 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners -103, Rangers -113; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Yusei Kikuchi. Kikuchi went seven innings, surrendering one run on five hits with six strikeouts against Toronto.

The Mariners are 15-12 against AL West opponents. Seattle’s team on-base percentage of .292 is last in the American League. J.P. Crawford leads the club with an OBP of .349.

The Rangers are 12-19 against the rest of their division. Texas is slugging .384 as a unit. Adolis Garcia leads the team with a slugging percentage of .531.

The Mariners won the last meeting 4-2. Yusei Kikuchi earned his third victory and Kyle Seager went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Seattle. Hyeon-jong Yang registered his third loss for Texas.

