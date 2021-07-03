How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online Without Cable on July 3, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jordan Lyles (3-5, 5.12 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) Mariners: Marco Gonzales (1-4, 5.10 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners -147, Rangers +127; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers travel to face the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.

The Mariners are 25-16 on their home turf. Seattle has slugged .384 this season. Mitch Haniger leads the club with a .490 slugging percentage, including 35 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Rangers have gone 12-29 away from home. The Texas offense has compiled a .234 batting average as a team this season, Isiah Kiner-Falefa leads the team with a mark of .272.

The Mariners won the last meeting 5-4. Anthony Misiewicz earned his third victory and Jake Fraley went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Seattle. Taylor Hearn registered his third loss for Texas.

