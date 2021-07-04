MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers Live Online Without Cable on July 4, 2021: TV Streaming

On Sunday, July 4, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Mike Foltynewicz (2-7, 5.17 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) Mariners: Chris Flexen (6-3, 3.97 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners -144, Rangers +124; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers head to play the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

The Mariners are 25-17 in home games in 2020. Seattle has a collective on-base percentage of .293, led by Ty France with a mark of .350.

The Rangers are 13-29 in road games. The Texas offense has compiled a .234 batting average as a team this season, Adolis Garcia leads the team with a mark of .270.

The Rangers won the last meeting 7-3. Jordan Lyles earned his fourth victory and Eli White went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for Texas. Marco Gonzales registered his fifth loss for Seattle.

Live TV Streaming Option