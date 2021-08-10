How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers Live Online Without Cable on August 10, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kolby Allard (2-10, 5.07 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) Mariners: Logan Gilbert (5-3, 4.14 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners -211, Rangers +178; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Adolis Garcia and the Rangers will take on the Mariners Tuesday.

The Mariners are 33-23 in home games in 2020. Seattle hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .296 this season, led by Ty France with a mark of .350.

The Rangers are 13-43 on the road. Texas hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .289 this season, led by Nathaniel Lowe with a mark of .349.

The Rangers won the last meeting 4-3. Dennis Santana notched his first victory and Andy Ibanez went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Texas. Erik Swanson registered his first loss for Seattle.

