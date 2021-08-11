 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online Without Cable on August 11, 2021: Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Spencer Howard (0-3, 6.16 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) Mariners: Tyler Anderson (5-8, 4.43 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners -190, Rangers +163; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Texas will play on Wednesday.

The Mariners are 33-24 in home games in 2020. Seattle’s lineup has 141 home runs this season, Mitch Haniger leads the club with 26 homers.

The Rangers have gone 14-43 away from home. Texas is hitting a collective .222 this season, led by Isiah Kiner-Falefa with an average of .258.

The Rangers won the last meeting 5-4. Brett Martin recorded his third victory and Jason Martin went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Texas. Erik Swanson took his second loss for Seattle.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and Root Sports Northwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

