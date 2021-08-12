How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online Without Cable on August 12, 2021: Streaming
On Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers
- When: Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and Root Sports Northwest
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers games all year long.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Mike Foltynewicz (2-10, 5.77 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) Mariners: Marco Gonzales (3-5, 4.61 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)
LINE: Mariners -200, Rangers +172; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Texas will face off on Thursday.
The Mariners are 34-24 in home games in 2020. Seattle has hit 141 home runs as a team this season. Mitch Haniger leads the club with 26, averaging one every 16.8 at-bats.
The Rangers are 14-44 on the road. Texas has a collective on-base percentage of .288, led by Nathaniel Lowe with a mark of .347.
The Mariners won the last meeting 2-1. Drew Steckenrider earned his fourth victory and Jarred Kelenic went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Seattle. Dennis Santana took his second loss for Texas.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Bally Sports Southwest
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Southwest
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Root Sports Northwest
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-