How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers Game Live Online on April 19, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers games all year long.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Seattle Mariners games all year long.

Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Mariners host the Rangers to open 3-game series

Texas Rangers (1-7) vs. Seattle Mariners (5-4)

Seattle; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jon Gray (0-0); Mariners: Robbie Ray (1-1, 4.73 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -149, Rangers +126; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners begin a three-game series at home against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday.

Seattle had a 90-72 record overall and a 46-35 record at home last season. The Mariners slugged .385 as a team last season with 2.7 extra base hits per game.

Texas had a 60-102 record overall and a 24-57 record in road games last season. The Rangers averaged 2.6 extra base hits per game, including one home run.

INJURIES: Mariners: Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sergio Romo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan White: 10-Day IL (sports hernia), Ken Giles: 10-Day IL (finger)

Rangers: Brad Miller: day-to-day (back), Josh Sborz: 10-Day IL (elbow), Dennis Santana: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Spencer Howard: 10-Day IL (blister), Jon Gray: 10-Day IL (blister), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)