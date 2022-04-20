 Skip to Content
How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners Game Live Online on April 20, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers games all year long.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Seattle Mariners games all year long.

Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Southwest≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Southwest≥ $89.99------
Root Sports Northwest≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and Root Sports Northwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Rangers take 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Mariners

Texas Rangers (1-8) vs. Seattle Mariners (6-4)

Seattle; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dane Dunning (0-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, four strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (1-0, .90 ERA, .80 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -150, Rangers +128; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers, on a four-game losing streak, take on the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle had a 90-72 record overall and a 46-35 record in home games last season. The Mariners pitching staff had a collective 4.30 ERA last season while averaging 8.3 strikeouts and three walks per nine innings.

Texas went 60-102 overall and 24-57 on the road last season. The Rangers pitching staff had a collective 4.79 ERA last season while averaging 7.8 strikeouts and 3.2 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Mariners: Luis Torrens: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sergio Romo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan White: 10-Day IL (sports hernia), Ken Giles: 10-Day IL (finger)

Rangers: Brad Miller: day-to-day (back), Josh Sborz: 10-Day IL (elbow), Dennis Santana: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Spencer Howard: 10-Day IL (blister), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

