MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers Game Live Online on April 21, 2022: Streaming

On Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers games all year long.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Seattle Mariners games all year long.

Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and Root Sports Northwest + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM. Price: $69.99

Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Rangers come into matchup against the Mariners on losing streak

Texas Rangers (1-9) vs. Seattle Mariners (7-4)

Seattle; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Taylor Hearn (0-1, 4.70 ERA, 2.09 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Mariners: Marco Gonzales (1-1, 3.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -146, Rangers +124; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers, on a five-game losing streak, take on the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle went 90-72 overall and 46-35 in home games a season ago. The Mariners averaged 7.5 hits per game last season and totaled 199 home runs.

Texas has a 0-5 record in home games and a 1-9 record overall. The Rangers have a 0-1 record in games decided by one run.

The teams match up Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty France has two doubles and two home runs for the Mariners. Adam Frazier is 15-for-42 with four doubles, a triple and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Adolis Garcia has a double and two home runs for the Rangers. Brad Miller is 5-for-21 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .244 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Rangers: 1-9, .224 batting average, 6.21 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Paul Sewald: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Luis Torrens: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sergio Romo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan White: 10-Day IL (sports hernia), Ken Giles: 10-Day IL (finger)

Rangers: Josh Sborz: 10-Day IL (elbow), Dennis Santana: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)