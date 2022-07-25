How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on July 25, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, July 25, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers

Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Garcia leads Rangers against the Mariners after 4-hit outing

Texas Rangers (43-51, third in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (51-45, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Glenn Otto (4-6, 5.40 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Mariners: Chris Flexen (6-8, 3.79 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -145, Rangers +124; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers take on the Seattle Mariners after Adolis Garcia had four hits on Sunday in an 11-8 win over the Athletics.

Seattle has gone 24-23 at home and 51-45 overall. The Mariners have the fifth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.60.

Texas is 43-51 overall and 22-25 on the road. The Rangers have a 19-36 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The matchup Monday is the 11th time these teams square off this season. The Mariners hold an 8-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.P. Crawford has 18 doubles, two triples and five home runs for the Mariners. Carlos Santana is 5-for-28 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

Corey Seager has 11 doubles, a triple and 23 home runs for the Rangers. Leody Taveras is 14-for-37 with seven doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 7-3, .244 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Rangers: 3-7, .242 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Jesse Winker: day-to-day (ankle), Julio Rodriguez: day-to-day (wrist), Ken Giles: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (ankle), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (neck), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (blister), Dane Dunning: 15-Day IL (ankle), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)