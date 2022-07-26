How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online on July 26, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Mariners bring 1-0 series advantage over Rangers into game 2

Texas Rangers (43-52, third in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (52-45, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dane Dunning (0-0); Mariners: George Kirby (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -156, Rangers +132; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners face the Texas Rangers, leading the series 1-0.

Seattle has a 25-23 record in home games and a 52-45 record overall. The Mariners have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .388.

Texas has a 43-52 record overall and a 22-26 record in road games. Rangers hitters are batting a collective .239, which ranks ninth in the AL.

The matchup Tuesday is the 12th time these teams square off this season. The Mariners hold a 9-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty France has 18 doubles and 13 home runs for the Mariners. Eugenio Suarez is 6-for-34 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Corey Seager has 11 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 53 RBI for the Rangers. Adolis Garcia is 12-for-35 with a double, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 7-3, .246 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Rangers: 3-7, .241 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Mariners: Jesse Winker: day-to-day (ankle), Julio Rodriguez: day-to-day (wrist), Ken Giles: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (ankle), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (neck), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (blister), Dane Dunning: 15-Day IL (ankle), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)