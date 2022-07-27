MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on July 27, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers games all year long.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Seattle Mariners games all year long.

Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Rangers look to avoid series sweep against the Mariners

Texas Rangers (43-52, third in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (52-45, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Wednesday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jon Gray (7-4, 3.48 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Mariners: Marco Gonzales (5-10, 3.74 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -112, Mariners -105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners meet the Texas Rangers looking to sweep their three-game series.

Seattle has a 52-45 record overall and a 26-23 record in home games. Mariners pitchers have a collective 3.59 ERA, which ranks fifth in MLB play.

Texas is 22-27 in road games and 43-52 overall. The Rangers have gone 19-38 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Wednesday’s game is the 13th meeting between these teams this season. The Mariners are ahead 10-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julio Rodriguez leads the Mariners with 37 extra base hits (18 doubles, two triples and 17 home runs). Ty France is 14-for-38 with three doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Nate Lowe ranks third on the Rangers with a .272 batting average, and has 15 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 25 walks and 42 RBI. Leody Taveras is 14-for-37 with a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 7-3, .249 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Rangers: 2-8, .247 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Ken Giles: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (ankle), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (neck), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (blister), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)