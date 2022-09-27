How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on September 27, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers

Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers on MLB.TV?

All Live TV Streaming Services

Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Rangers look to stop slide in game against the Mariners

Texas Rangers (65-87, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (83-69, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jesus Tinoco (0-0, 1.72 ERA, .96 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Mariners: Robbie Ray (12-10, 3.60 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 201 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle is 83-69 overall and 39-32 in home games. The Mariners rank 10th in the majors with 184 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Texas is 33-42 in road games and 65-87 overall. The Rangers have a 13-32 record in games decided by one run.

The matchup Tuesday is the 17th meeting between these teams this season. The Mariners hold a 12-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Frazier has 21 doubles, four triples, three home runs and 40 RBI for the Mariners. Carlos Santana is 7-for-39 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Corey Seager is third on the Rangers with 56 extra base hits (23 doubles, a triple and 32 home runs). Marcus Semien is 13-for-37 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 3-7, .225 batting average, 5.31 ERA, outscored by two runs

Rangers: 3-7, .226 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Cal Raleigh: day-to-day (thumb), Julio Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (back), Eugenio Suarez: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Dane Dunning: day-to-day (hip), Nick Solak: 60-Day IL (foot), Brad Miller: 60-Day IL (hip), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)