How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on September 29, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest). In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest.



Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Mariners and Rangers play to determine series winner

Texas Rangers (66-88, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (84-70, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jon Gray (7-7, 3.56 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 126 strikeouts); Mariners: Marco Gonzales (10-15, 4.05 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -123, Rangers +103; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers play on Thursday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Seattle is 84-70 overall and 40-33 in home games. The Mariners have a 37-11 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Texas is 66-88 overall and 34-43 on the road. The Rangers have gone 36-22 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Thursday for the 19th time this season. The Mariners are ahead 13-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty France has 26 doubles, a triple and 20 home runs for the Mariners. Mitch Haniger is 9-for-37 with a double over the last 10 games.

Corey Seager leads the Rangers with 32 home runs while slugging .455. Marcus Semien is 12-for-37 with three doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .217 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by three runs

Rangers: 3-7, .210 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Julio Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Corey Seager: day-to-day (arm), Brett Martin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dane Dunning: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Solak: 60-Day IL (foot), Brad Miller: 60-Day IL (hip), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)