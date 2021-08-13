How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online Without Cable on August 13, 2021: Streaming

On Friday, August 13, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays

When: Friday, August 13, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT

TV: Root Sports Northwest

Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Robbie Ray (9-5, 2.90 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 159 strikeouts) Mariners: Chris Flexen (10-5, 3.81 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 82 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners +154, Blue Jays -176; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays head to face the Seattle Mariners on Friday.

The Mariners are 35-24 in home games in 2020. Seattle’s lineup has 143 home runs this season, Mitch Haniger leads them with 26 homers.

The Blue Jays have gone 31-27 away from home. Toronto has a team on-base percentage of .326, led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with a mark of .399.

The Mariners won the last meeting 7-2. Yusei Kikuchi earned his sixth victory and Shed Long went 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBI for Seattle. Hyun Jin Ryu registered his fifth loss for Toronto.

Live TV Streaming Option