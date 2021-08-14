 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online Without Cable on August 14, 2021: Live Stream/TV

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (11-5, 3.62 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 103 strikeouts) Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (7-6, 3.66 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 135 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners +143, Blue Jays -165; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Toronto will square off on Saturday.

The Mariners are 36-24 in home games in 2020. The Seattle offense has compiled a .221 batting average as a team this season, Ty France leads the team with a mark of .285.

The Blue Jays are 31-28 on the road. Toronto has slugged .457 this season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a mark of .616.

The Mariners won the last meeting 3-2. Drew Steckenrider earned his fifth victory and Tom Murphy went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Seattle. Adam Cimber registered his fourth loss for Toronto.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Root Sports Northwest≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to streaming anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where you favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.