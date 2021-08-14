How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online Without Cable on August 14, 2021: Live Stream/TV

On Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays

When: Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT

TV: Root Sports Northwest

Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (11-5, 3.62 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 103 strikeouts) Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (7-6, 3.66 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 135 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners +143, Blue Jays -165; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Toronto will square off on Saturday.

The Mariners are 36-24 in home games in 2020. The Seattle offense has compiled a .221 batting average as a team this season, Ty France leads the team with a mark of .285.

The Blue Jays are 31-28 on the road. Toronto has slugged .457 this season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a mark of .616.

The Mariners won the last meeting 3-2. Drew Steckenrider earned his fifth victory and Tom Murphy went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Seattle. Adam Cimber registered his fourth loss for Toronto.

