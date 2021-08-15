MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online Without Cable on August 15, 2021: Streaming

On Sunday, August 15, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays

When: Sunday, August 15, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT

TV: Root Sports Northwest

Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Steven Matz (9-7, 4.28 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 104 strikeouts) Mariners: Logan Gilbert (5-3, 4.05 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners +107, Blue Jays -125; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Toronto will meet on Sunday.

The Mariners are 37-24 in home games in 2020. Seattle is averaging 4.0 RBI per game this season. Kyle Seager leads the team with 72 total runs batted in.

The Blue Jays are 31-29 in road games. The Toronto offense has compiled a .265 batting average as a team this season, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a mark of .315.

The Mariners won the last meeting 9-3. Keynan Middleton secured his first victory and Luis Torrens went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and five RBI for Seattle. Hyun Jin Ryu took his sixth loss for Toronto.

Live TV Streaming Option