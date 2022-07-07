How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online on July 7, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays

In Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Mariners begin 4-game series against the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (45-38, fourth in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (41-42, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: TBD; Mariners: Marco Gonzales (4-9, 3.29 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday to open a four-game series.

Seattle is 20-20 in home games and 41-42 overall. The Mariners have hit 86 total home runs to rank seventh in the AL.

Toronto has a 45-38 record overall and a 20-20 record in road games. The Blue Jays have the third-best team batting average in MLB play at .257.

The teams meet Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle with 15 home runs while slugging .490. Cal Raleigh is 6-for-33 with a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 13 doubles and 19 home runs for the Blue Jays. Bo Bichette is 11-for-41 with four doubles, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 7-3, .238 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .273 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Luis Torrens: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ty France: 10-Day IL (elbow), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kyle Lewis: 7-Day IL (concussion), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Kevin Gausman: day-to-day (ankle), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (back), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)