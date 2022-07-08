How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online on July 8, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 8, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on Apple TV+.

Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays

In Seattle, Toronto, and Nationally the game will be streaming on Apple TV+. Since it's a nationally televised game, it won't air on your local RSN.

"Friday Night Baseball" live pre- and postgame coverage will be hosted by Lauren Gardner, along with a rotating group of analysts and former Major League Baseball (MLB) players, including Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd, and Yonder Alonso.

“Friday Night Baseball” live pre- and postgame coverage will be hosted by Lauren Gardner, along with a rotating group of analysts and former Major League Baseball (MLB) players, including Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd, and Yonder Alonso.

Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays game won't be available since it is on Apple TV+.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Mariners host the Blue Jays on home winning streak

Toronto Blue Jays (45-39, fourth in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (42-42, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (4-3, 3.32 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (2-3, 3.75 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Toronto Blue Jays looking to extend a three-game home winning streak.

Seattle has a 21-20 record at home and a 42-42 record overall. The Mariners are 17-6 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Toronto has a 45-39 record overall and a 20-21 record in road games. The Blue Jays have hit 108 total home runs to rank sixth in the majors.

The teams match up Friday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.P. Crawford has 15 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 23 RBI for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 13-for-38 with two doubles, a triple and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with 19 home runs while slugging .490. Teoscar Hernandez is 9-for-34 with two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 8-2, .250 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Blue Jays: 3-7, .264 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Luis Torrens: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kyle Lewis: 7-Day IL (concussion), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi: 15-Day IL (neck), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Kevin Gausman: day-to-day (ankle), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (back), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)