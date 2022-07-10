How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online on July 10, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Sunday, July 10, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Mariners host the Blue Jays on 5-game home win streak

Toronto Blue Jays (45-41, fourth in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (44-42, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: TBD; Mariners: Logan Gilbert (10-3, 2.70 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -134, Mariners +115; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners will try to keep their five-game home win streak intact when they play the Toronto Blue Jays.

Seattle is 44-42 overall and 23-20 at home. The Mariners are 23-35 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Toronto has a 45-41 record overall and a 20-23 record in road games. The Blue Jays have a 29-11 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Sunday’s game is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The Mariners are ahead 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty France has a .310 batting average to rank fourth on the Mariners, and has 15 doubles and 10 home runs. Julio Rodriguez is 11-for-38 with four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 14 doubles and 19 home runs while hitting .269 for the Blue Jays. Matt Chapman is 6-for-32 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 9-1, .253 batting average, 2.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Blue Jays: 2-8, .256 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Ken Giles: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kyle Lewis: 7-Day IL (concussion), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi: 15-Day IL (neck), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Kevin Gausman: day-to-day (ankle), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)