How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Washington Nationals Live Online on August 23, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2 and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Washington Nationals

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN2, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Seattle Mariners games all year long.

Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Washington Nationals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Seattle Mariners vs. Washington Nationals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: MASN2 and Root Sports Northwest + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Washington Nationals vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Nationals visit the Mariners to start 2-game series

Washington Nationals (41-82, fifth in the NL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (66-56, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Erick Fedde (0-0); Mariners: Robbie Ray (9-8, 3.87 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 166 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -273, Nationals +221; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners open a two-game series at home against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday.

Seattle has a 31-26 record at home and a 66-56 record overall. The Mariners have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .385.

Washington has gone 22-38 on the road and 41-82 overall. The Nationals have a 29-66 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julio Rodriguez has 19 doubles, three triples and 19 home runs for the Mariners. Cal Raleigh is 8-for-27 with four doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Luke Voit leads Washington with 16 home runs while slugging .414. Lane Thomas is 9-for-40 with two home runs and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .244 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .243 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Nationals: Luke Voit: day-to-day (foot), Yadiel Hernandez: 10-Day IL (left calf), Luis Garcia: 10-Day IL (groin), Erick Fedde: 15-Day IL (shoulder), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)