MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online on August 24, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Seattle Mariners face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Mariners vs. Washington Nationals

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Seattle Mariners games all year long.

Can you stream Seattle Mariners vs. Washington Nationals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Seattle Mariners vs. Washington Nationals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
MASN≥ $89.99------
Root Sports Northwest≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: MASN and Root Sports Northwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

Washington Nationals vs. Seattle Mariners Game Preview: Mariners host the Nationals, try to continue home win streak

Washington Nationals (41-83, fifth in the NL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (67-56, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (0-5, 6.43 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (5-3, 3.47 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -309, Nationals +248; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Washington Nationals.

Seattle has a 67-56 record overall and a 32-26 record at home. The Mariners have a 48-15 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Washington is 22-39 on the road and 41-83 overall. The Nationals have gone 29-67 in games when they have given up a home run.

Wednesday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez has 21 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 71 RBI for the Mariners. Mitch Haniger is 12-for-42 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

Nelson Cruz has 16 doubles and 10 home runs for the Nationals. Joey Meneses is 13-for-43 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .246 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .232 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Nationals: Yadiel Hernandez: 10-Day IL (left calf), Luis Garcia: 10-Day IL (groin), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

