How to Watch Seattle Seahawks Games in the 2023 Season Live Without Cable

Get your screaming voices ready, 13s! The 2023 Seattle Seahawks season begins on Sunday, Sept. 10. This year, Seahawks games will be available on CBS, ESPN, Fox, NBC, Paramount+, Peacock, and Prime Video. The team shocked the NFL by making the playoffs following the trade of Russell Wilson last season, and they’re hungry for more in 2023. You can watch the Seattle Seahawks this year with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2023 Seattle Seahawks Season

About 2023 Seattle Seahawks Season

Geno Smith returns to quarterback the Seattle Seahawks, who finished 9-8 last season. Head coach Pete Carroll shows no signs of slowing down and is clearly looking forward to watching another ground-and-pound offensive season with running backs Zach Charbonnet and Ken Walker. Wide receiver D.K. Metcalf is still a monster, and cornerback Tariq Woolen looks to build on an impressive rookie season.

All NFL games during and after Week 5 are subject to flexible scheduling rules, so channels and times for those games are not set in stone. Take a look at the 2023 Seattle Seahawks TV schedule as it currently stands below.

Date Week Time (ET) Opponent TV Channel
Sept. 10 1 4:25 p.m. vs. Los Angeles Rams Fox
Sept. 17 2 1 p.m. @ Detroit Lions Fox
Sept. 24 3 4:05 p.m. vs. Carolina Panthers CBS
Oct. 2 4 8:15 p.m. @ New York Giants (“MNF”) ESPN
Oct. 8 5 BYE
Oct. 15 6 1 p.m. @ Cincinnati Bengals CBS
Oct. 22 7 4:05 p.m. vs. Arizona Cardinals Fox
Oct. 29 8 4:05 p.m. vs. Cleveland Browns Fox
Nov. 5 9 1 p.m. @ Baltimore Ravens CBS
Nov. 12 10 4:25 p.m. vs. Washington Commanders Fox
Nov. 19 11 4:25 p.m. @ Los Angeles Rams CBS
Nov. 23 12 8:20 p.m. vs. San Francisco 49ers (Thanksgiving) NBC, Peacock
Nov. 30 13 8:15 p.m. @ Dallas Cowboys (“TNF”) Prime Video
Dec. 10 14 4:05 p.m. @ San Francisco 49ers Fox
Dec. 17 15 4:25 p.m. vs. Philadelphia Eagles Fox
Dec. 24 16 1 p.m. @ Tennessee Titans CBS
Jan. 31 17 4:05 p.m. vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Fox
Jan. 6 or 7 18 TBD @ Arizona Cardinals TBD

Can You Watch the 2023 Seattle Seahawks on DIRECTV STREAM?

Yes, every channel needed to stream the 2023 Seattle Seahawks is available on DIRECTV STREAM this year.

Can You Watch the 2023 Seattle Seahawks on Disney+?

No, there will be no live NFL games streamed on Disney+ this year.

Can You Watch the 2023 Seattle Seahawks on ESPN+?

No. The Seahawks do play one “Monday Night Football” game this season, but it will not stream on ESPN+.

Can You Watch the 2023 Seattle Seahawks on Hulu + Live TV?

A Hulu + Live TV subscription will grant you access to all the channels needed for streaming the Seahawks in the Seattle area.

Can You Watch the 2023 Seattle Seahawks on Paramount+?

Any time you can watch the Seahawks on CBS in your market, you can also stream them on Paramount+.

Can You Watch the 2023 Seattle Seahawks on Peacock?

Yes, the Seahawks’ Thanksgiving Day game versus the San Francisco 49ers will be on NBC and Peacock.

Can You Watch the 2023 Seattle Seahawks on Prime Video?

Yes, the Seahawks play the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13 on Prime Video.

Can You Watch the 2023 Seattle Seahawks on Sling TV?

Yes, Sling TV carries Fox in the Seattle market, so users will be able to watch any Seahawks games on that channel with a Sling Blue subscription.

Can You Watch the 2023 Seattle Seahawks on Tubi?

No, Tubi will not offer any live contests from the Seahawks or any other team in the 2023 season.

Can You Watch the 2023 Seattle Seahawks on YouTube TV?

Yes, all broadcast and cable channels necessary for watching the 2023 Seattle Seahawks are available on YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC + 31 Top Cable Channels

Paramount Plus

Price: $11.99
Includes: CBS

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN + 16 Top Cable Channels

Watch Experts Predict the 2023 Seattle Seahawks Season

