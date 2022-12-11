Where to Watch Carolina Panthers vs. Seattle Seahawks Week 14 Game Live Online on December 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST, the Seattle Seahawks face the Carolina Panthers from Lumen Field in Seattle, WA. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Carolina Panthers

Get 50% OFF $40 / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $20)

The Seattle Seahawks vs. Carolina Panthers game will be streaming on Fox, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream Fox on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Seattle Seahawks vs. Carolina Panthers on Sling TV?

You can watch the Seattle Seahawks vs. Carolina Panthers game on Fox with Sling TV's Blue Plan in select markets, including Seattle and Charlotte. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time.

Fox is available in Austin, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Francisco, Tampa, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Gainesville, Seattle, Atlanta, and Houston markets.

Get 50% OFF $40+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $20)

Can you stream Seattle Seahawks vs. Carolina Panthers on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Seattle Seahawks vs. Carolina Panthers game on Fox with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream CBS.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

Can you stream Seattle Seahawks vs. Carolina Panthers on fuboTV?

You can watch the Seattle Seahawks vs. Carolina Panthers game on Fox with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream CBS.

Can you stream Seattle Seahawks vs. Carolina Panthers on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Seattle Seahawks vs. Carolina Panthers game on Fox with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You can also add NFL RedZone for just $10, with their new Sports Add-On. You will also be able to stream CBS.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream Seattle Seahawks vs. Carolina Panthers on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Seattle Seahawks vs. Carolina Panthers game on Fox with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream CBS.

Can You Stream Seattle Seahawks vs. Carolina Panthers on NFL Sunday Ticket Online?

If they are not airing the Seattle Seahawks vs. Carolina Panthers game in your local market, you may be able to stream the game with NFL Sunday Ticket.

If you live in an apartment or dorm, you can stream NFL Sunday Ticket starting at $300 for the entire season. However, if you are a student or a recent graduate, you can save on the NFL out-of-market streaming service.

Students can get NFL Sunday Ticket Online for $120, while recent graduates can get it for just $200.

Can You Stream Seattle Seahawks vs. Carolina Panthers on NFL+?

If the Seattle Seahawks vs. Carolina Panthers game is airing in your local market, you can watch or listen to the game live on your mobile device or tablet with a 7-Day Free Trial of NFL+ ($4.99 a month). You won’t be able to AirPlay or Cast it to your TV.

If you upgrade to NFL+ Premium ($9.99/mo.), you can watch the game on-demand ad-free on connected TV devices, immediately after it ends.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Seattle Seahawks vs. Carolina Panthers Live Stream

Carolina Panthers vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Preview: Seahawks host Panthers to begin stretch with 4 of 5 at home

By The Associated Press

CAROLINA (4-8) at SEATTLE (7-5)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, FOX

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Seahawks by 3 1/2.

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Panthers 6-6; Seahawks 6-6.

SERIES RECORD: Seahawks lead 10-4.

LAST MEETING: Seahawks beat Panthers 30-24, Dec. 15, 2019 in Charlotte.

LAST WEEK: Panthers were on bye; Seahawks beat Rams 27-23.

PANTHERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (29T), RUSH (17T), PASS (29), SCORING (25).

PANTHERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (19), RUSH (25), PASS (14), SCORING (14).

SEAHAWKS OFFENSE: OVERALL (9), RUSH (19), PASS (7), SCORING (5).

SEAHAWKS DEFENSE: OVERALL (30), RUSH (31), PASS (20), SCORING (28).

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Raiders minus-4; Seahawks plus-4.

PANTHERS PLAYER TO WATCH: RB D’Onta Foreman. The journeyman running back has found a home in Carolina, rushing for 100 yards in four of his past six games since the team traded Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. Foreman has run for 526 yards and four touchdowns during that span, while averaging 4.6 yards per carry. At 6-foot-1 and 236 pounds, Foreman is a load to bring down especially late in the games when the opposing defense wears down.

SEAHAWKS PLAYER TO WATCH: QB Geno Smith has redefined many of the preconceived notions about his ability as a quarterback this season. He can add another mark to his remarkable season with a solid performance against the Panthers. This week, Smith can become the first QB in league history to start the season with 13 straight games with at least 60% completion rate and a passer rating of 80 or higher. Smith is currently tied with Aaron Rodgers (2011) and Peyton Manning (2009) at 12.

KEY MATCHUP: Can Seattle stop Carolina’s run game? The Seahawks were terrific at stopping the run during their four-game win streak at midseason. Since then, opponents have made adjustments and found ways to exploit Seattle’s defense. The Seahawks have given up 615 yards and a 5.3 yards per attempt average over the past three games. Carolina has rushed for at least 169 yards in four of the past six games.

KEY INJURIES: Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks said that Foreman and DE Brian Burns, who sustained injuries prior to the bye week, are expected to play. Foreman did miss practice on Wednesday. … Seattle has major questions at running back because of injuries to Kenneth Walker III (ankle) and Deejay Dallas (ankle). The Seahawks already lost Rashaad Penny for the regular season to a leg injury.

SERIES NOTES: Despite being in different divisions the Seahawks and Panthers have played fairly often since 2012. The teams met every year in the regular season from 2012-16 and again in 2018-19. They’ve also met three times in the playoffs, most famously the 2005 NFC championship game in Seattle won by the Seahawks to clinch their first Super Bowl berth.

STATS AND STUFF: The Panthers are 0-5 on the road this season. … The Seahawks are the only opponent remaining on the Panthers’ schedule with a winning record. … Interim head coach Steve Wilks is 3-4 since taking over for the fired Matt Rhule. … QB Sam Darnold will make his second start of the season after leading Carolina to a win over the Denver Broncos before the bye week. … P.J. Walker will be the team’s backup QB after Baker Mayfield was released earlier in the week. … The Panthers have allowed 26 sacks this season, 11th fewest in the league — a marked improvement over the previous two seasons. … DE Brian Burns already has a career-high 10 sacks, including five in the past four games. … LB Shaq Thompson needs 11 tackles for his fourth straight 100-tackle season. … The Seahawks play four of their final five games at home, the only road trip to Kansas City on Dec. 24. … Smith leads the NFL in completion rate at 72.7% and is the only QB in the league above 70%. … Smith’s 367 yards passing last week was a career high. … WR Tyler Lockett has touchdown catches in his previous five games and needs one to set the franchise record for consecutive games with a TD reception. Lockett needs 164 yards receiving to become the second player in franchise history with four straight 1,000-yard seasons joining Steve Largent. … OLB Uchenna Nwosu had two sacks last week adding to his career-high total of nine for the season. … CB Tariq Woolen tied for the league lead with six interceptions. He had set the franchise rookie record for interceptions in a season. … The Seahawks are tied for second in the league with 21 takeaways.

FANTASY TIP: WR D.J. Moore was never a factor this season when Baker Mayfield was under center. But with Darnold back at quarterback, Moore had 103 yards receiving and a touchdown prior to the bye week against the Broncos and could be in for a decent week against a Seattle team that is 20th in the league in pass defense.