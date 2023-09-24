How to Watch Panthers vs. Seahawks Game Live Online on Sept. 24, 2023: TV & Streaming

The season has not started the way it was envisioned for the top pick in the NFL Draft. Quarterback Bryce Young will most likely not play as the Carolina Panthers hope to break into the win column on the road this week against the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle is aiming to build on its overtime victory over the Detroit Lions behind its high-priced quarterback Geno Smith and wide receiver tandem of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. See what happens on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

When: Sunday, Sept. 24 at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 24 at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: Lumen Field | 800 Occidental Ave S, Seattle, WA 98134

Lumen Field | 800 Occidental Ave S, Seattle, WA 98134 TV: CBS and Paramount+

Stream: Watch with a subscription to Paramount+.

Carolina made a big move in the offseason to acquire the No. 1 pick in the draft, and Young has been steady if unspectacular. The former Alabama Crimson Tide star hard thrown for 299 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions, but he injured an ankle last week and is expected to not play. Andy Dalton will take the snaps instead, and his top target will be free agent signee Adam Thielen, while Miles Sanders - another free agent pickup - is the top rusher at 115 yards through two games. The offense has underwhelmed by averaging less than 300 yards a contest, and it will face a tough test on the road in Seattle.

The Seahawks made a large investment in Geno Smith, and he has responded by throwing for 440 yards and three touchdowns while completing more than 70 percent of his passes. Kenneth Walker III has taken over as the lead running back and is averaging 53.5 yards a game. The defense, led by linebacker Bobby Wagner, will have to play another week without safety Jamal Adams. Adams returned to practice this week, but is not expected to suit up on Sunday. Even without Adams, linebacker Jordyn Brooks and safety Julian Love have provided big-play ability to support Wagner.

The Carolina Panthers vs. Seattle Seahawks game will be streaming on Paramount+. The NFL on CBS games are available on both the ad-supported Paramount+ Essential plan for $5.99 per month and on the ad-free Paramount+ with Showtime for $11.99 monthly. With the latter premium plan, subscribers get access to a live stream of their local CBS affiliate so that they can watch all of the live sports, news, and original series from the network. Fans can also sign up to stream CBS with a live TV streaming service.

The Streamable’s recommendation is to watch with a subscription to Paramount+. In addition to being able to watch every in-market NFL on CBS game this season, you will also be able to stream Big Ten and SEC college football, UEFA soccer matches, men’s college basketball — including March Madness — and more sports, depending on which subscription plan you go with.

You can also catch all of the action on CBS with a five-day free trial to DIRECTV STREAM, or on Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

