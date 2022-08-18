How to Watch Chicago Bears vs. Seattle Seahawks Preseason Game Live Online on August 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Seattle Seahawks face the Chicago Bears from CenturyLink Field in Seattle, WA. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Seattle and Chicago the game is streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. The channels are also available on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

While the game is available on ESPN, it won’t be available to stream on ESPN+.

Can You Watch Seattle Seahawks vs. Chicago Bears on NFL+?

If you want access to every NFL Preseason game not available in your market, you can use NFL+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.

While you won’t be able to watch telecasts airing in your local market, you will be able to stream all out-of-market preseason games live online.

During the NFL regular season, you will be able to watch local NFL games on your smartphone and tablet. For a limited time, you can get it for $4.99 a month or $29.99 for the entire year.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

