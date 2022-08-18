 Skip to Content
How to Watch Chicago Bears vs. Seattle Seahawks Preseason Game Live Online on August 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Seattle Seahawks face the Chicago Bears from CenturyLink Field in Seattle, WA. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Chicago Bears

In Seattle and Chicago the game is streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. The channels are also available on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

While the game is available on ESPN, it won’t be available to stream on ESPN+.

Can You Watch Seattle Seahawks vs. Chicago Bears on NFL+?

If you want access to every NFL Preseason game not available in your market, you can use NFL+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.

While you won’t be able to watch telecasts airing in your local market, you will be able to stream all out-of-market preseason games live online.

During the NFL regular season, you will be able to watch local NFL games on your smartphone and tablet. For a limited time, you can get it for $4.99 a month or $29.99 for the entire year.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Chicago Bears vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Preview: Carroll laments lost chance for Lock, Seahawks due to COVID By TIM BOOTH AP Sports Writer RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday the team had no indication quarterback Drew Lock had COVID-19 symptoms until the end of practice a day earlier and lamented the QB missing out on a chance to start Thursday's preseason game against Chicago. Carroll said Lock reported no symptoms prior to the start of Tuesday's practice but by the end of the session was feeling worn down. The team canceled an extra throwing session Lock was supposed to have with DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and others and got him tested. Carroll said this is the second time Lock has contracted COVID-19 after getting it last year while playing for Denver. "He barely made it off the field. He was dragging. We were going to do some post-practice work and thought 'nah, let's get him out of here,'" Carroll said. How it affects Seattle's quarterback competition between Lock and Geno Smith is a major unknown. Thursday's game was supposed to be Lock's chance to start and get playing time with parts of Seattle's starting offense after Smith got the starting nod last weekend in Pittsburgh. In theory, a strong performance by Smith — who has been in the lead throughout the offseason and camp — against the Bears could potentially wrap up the job. Carroll said he was mostly disappointed that Lock wouldn't be able to get the additional reps in a game setting that weren't available in practice because Seattle is playing on a short week. "He did need them. This week is a screwed up week for a guy to get a bunch of turns and all that," Carroll said. "He worked with the ones yesterday in prep for the game and so that's really all he got." Lock's five-day quarantine could have him back with the team early next week, but Carroll wouldn't say if the team will plan for Lock to start the preseason finale at Dallas on Aug. 26. "We'll have to wait and see. Let's see what happens. We don't need to make that decision yet," Carroll said. Carroll also said running back Ken Walker III is undergoing a procedure to repair a hernia, but it's not a sports hernia or a core muscle injury. Carroll remains optimistic that Walker will be back in time for the season opener on Sept. 12.

