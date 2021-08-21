How to Watch Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks Week 2 NFL Preseason Game Live Online Streaming on August 21, 2021: TV Channels

On Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Seattle Seahawks face the Denver Broncos from CenturyLink Field in Seattle, WA. The game is airing exclusively on KTVD and KCPQ, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Denver Broncos

In Seattle the game is streaming on KCPQ, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. Unfortunately, KTVD is not available to stream on any major Live TV Streaming Service.

If you live in other local markets, you can stream the game on:

Denver KKTV (CBS/11 - Colorado Springs)

KJCT (ABC/8 - Grand Junction CO)

KTVX (ABC/4 - Salt Lake City)

KWBQ (CW/19 - Albuquerque)

KKTQ (ABC/16 - Cheyenne WY)

KTWO (ABC/2 - Casper WY)

KOTA (ABC/3 - Rapid City SD)

KDLT (FOX/46 - Sioux Falls SD)

KPTM (FOX/42 - Omaha) Seattle KPTV (FOX/12 - Portland OR)

KAYU (FOX/28 - Spokane WA)

KCYU (FOX/41 - Yakima WA)

KFFX (FOX/11 - Tri-Cities WA)

KEVU (My/23 - Eugene OR)

KFXO (FOX/39 - Bend OR)

KIVI (ABC/6 - Boise ID)

KSAW (ABC/51 - Twin Falls ID)

KTBY (FOX/4 - Anchorage AK)

KATN (FOX/2.2 - Fairbanks AK)

KHNL (NBC/13 - Honolulu)

NFL Network (LV/LAR markets)

How to Watch the Game Out-of-Market

If you want access to every NFL Preseason game not available in your market, you can use NFL GamePass to stream this and every preseason matchup. While you won’t be able to watch telecasts airing in your local market, you will be able to stream all out-of-market preseason games live online.

During the regular season, you will be able to watch all games on demand after they air, as well as live radio broadcast. If you want out-of-market regular season games, you’ll need NFL Sunday Ticket.

You can get a NFL Game Pass for $99.99 for the entire season, after a 7-Day Free Trial.