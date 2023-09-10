How to Watch Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Live Online on September 10, 2023: TV & Streaming

The NFL schedule makers have given NFC West fans a treat to start the 2023 season. The division rival Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams will meet on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox to kick off the season in a game that may prove last year’s results don’t matter a fig. The Rams are looking to bounce back after a disappointing 2022 season, while the Seahawks are hoping to make a deeper run into the playoffs in 2023. You can see the game with a live TV streaming service.

How to Watch Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks 2023 Week 1 NFL Game

When: Sunday, Sept. 10 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 10 at 4:25 p.m. ET Location: Lumen Field | 800 Occidental Ave. S. Seattle, WA 98134

Lumen Field | 800 Occidental Ave. S. Seattle, WA 98134 TV: Fox

Fox Stream: Watch with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

The Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks game will be streaming on Fox, which is available with a . You can also stream Fox on Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

What Streaming Services Can You Use to Stream Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks Game?

The Seattle Seahawks weren’t expected to make much noise last season after trading longtime starting quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. However, Geno Smith proved more than up to the task of guiding the team through the season, and the Seahawks finished 9-8. That was good enough to earn them a playoff berth, and they’ve got their sights set on returning this year. The offense will be led by Smith once again, with playmakers like Zach Charbonnet and Kenneth Walker III at running back, D.K. Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba at receiver backing him up. Pete Carroll’s defense features standouts like Jamal Adams and Tariq Woolen patrolling the backfield and looking for trouble.

The Los Angeles Rams went 5-12 last year, after winning a Super Bowl the season before. Quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp are back for Sean McVay’s team, but the rest of the roster will look very different. That will be especially true on defense, where Aaron Donald may not see many familiar faces when he looks around this year. Jalen Ramsey is gone, and a ton of rookie players will be stepping into important positions to see if they can help the Rams rebound from a disappointing 2022 season.

Can you stream the Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks game on Fox with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and $10 off your first three months of the Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream all of the other channels that carry NFL games this season as well: ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, NBC, and NFL Network.

Keep in mind that DIRECTV is currently in the middle of a continuous retransmission fee dispute with local station owner Nexstar. Due to this, a number of local affiliates that will carry NFL games this season are currently blacked out. You can check to see if your local market is impacted here. This impasse began in early July, and there have been no public reports of progress, but like all retrans and carriage fee disputes, football has a way of encouraging negotiation, so a resolution could occur at any point.

Can you stream the Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks on Sling TV?

There is good news and bad news for cord-cutters looking to watch NFL football on Sling TV. The live streaming service does in fact carry the network, but only in 18 major markets across the country. So, if you live in one of the regions listed below, you are able to stream the Rams-Seahawks game, but if not, you should probably explore some of our other recommended options.

If you are comfortable moving forward with a Sling subscription, the streamer is currently offering 50% off your first month of any plan on the platform. Without the deal, the Sling Blue package (which includes ABC, Fox, NBC, and other major sports channels) costs $40 per month, but you can subscribe for just $20 for the first month. Likewise, the Orange plan also runs $40 monthly but includes ESPN, TBS, and TNT. You can also get this package for 50% off for one month.

However, if you can’t live without all of the channels from both of Sling’s plans, Sling is adding extra savings for you to sign up for both Orange and Blue for just $27.50 for the first month — half off the normal $55. If you go with the combo plan, you will get all of the channels mentioned above as well as ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

The only problem with Sling’s channel lineup is that it does not carry CBS in any market. However, you can sign up for a subscription to Paramount+ for either $5.99 or $11.99 monthly. Both options include NFL on CBS games, but the more expensive Paramount+ with Showtime tier comes with a complete live stream of your local CBS affiliate as well.

Can you stream the Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks on Fubo?

You can watch the Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks game on Fox with a at least a one-day free trial of Fubo. With Fubo, you will also be able to watch ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, NBC, and NFL Network.

Can you stream the Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks game on Fox with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You can also add NFL RedZone for just $10, with their new Sports Add-On.

Can you stream the Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks game on Fox with YouTube TV.

Can You Stream Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks on NFL Sunday Ticket Online?

If the Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks game is not airing in your local market, you may be able to stream the game with NFL Sunday Ticket. The out-of-market package allows fans to watch any game not airing locally in either of the Sunday afternoon windows. You can sign up either as an add-on to your YouTube TV subscription or via YouTube’s Prime Time Channels a la carte option. Currently, there are a number of deals available to lower the cost of the popular package.

Students can also get NFL Sunday Ticket Online for $109, or bundle it with the NFL RedZone channel for $119.

Can You Stream Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks on NFL+?

If the Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks game is airing in your local market, you can watch or listen to the game live on your mobile device or tablet with a seven-day free trial of NFL+ ($6.99 per month). You won’t be able to AirPlay or Cast it to your TV.

If you upgrade to NFL+ Premium ($14.99 per month), you can watch the game on-demand ad-free on connected TV devices, immediately after it ends, as well as watch a livestream of the NFL Network and NFL RedZone channels.