How to Watch Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams Live for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

On Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 4:40 PM EST, the Seattle Seahawks face the Los Angeles Rams from Lumen Field in Seattle, WA.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams

The second game of the day will matchup Jared Goff and Russell Wilson. For LA, Aaron Donald will look to neutralize Wilson – who has a shot at winning Defensive Player of the Year.

The game will be close with the two teams splitting their two regular season games. The Rams took the first one 23-16, while the Seahawks won the second 20-9.

