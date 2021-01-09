How to Watch Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams Live for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android
On Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 4:40 PM EST, the Seattle Seahawks face the Los Angeles Rams from Lumen Field in Seattle, WA. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams
- When: Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 4:40 PM EST
- TV: Fox
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
The second game of the day will matchup Jared Goff and Russell Wilson. For LA, Aaron Donald will look to neutralize Wilson – who has a shot at winning Defensive Player of the Year.
The game will be close with the two teams splitting their two regular season games. The Rams took the first one 23-16, while the Seahawks won the second 20-9.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
