How to Watch Minnesota Vikings vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Live Online on August 10, 2023: TV & Streaming

Opening up the NFL Preseason Week 1, the Seattle Seahawks face the Minnesota Vikings tonight (Thursday), August 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT. The game is airing from Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington exclusively on KING for those in the Seattle region and KMSP for those in Minneapolis, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service. The game will also be nationally televised, so the good news is that you can still watch it with NFL+ or NFL Network if you are out of market (more on that below).

Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings

In Seattle the game is streaming on KING, the local NBC affiliate, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Kate Scott, who will be the first woman to call a Seahawks game, will be giving play-by-play commentary for the game. Joining her in the broadcast booth are none other than Michael Robinson and Seahawks Legend Michael Bennet, providing insightful color analysis that adds an extra layer of depth to the game.

For comprehensive coverage, you won’t want to miss the pre and postgame shows. Hosting the pregame show is Chris Egan, along with Seahawks Legend K.J. Wright, ensuring you’re in the know before and after the whistle blows. It’s a lineup that’s set to deliver unparalleled insights and a fresh perspective on the Seahawks’ action-packed encounter.

In Minneapolis and Minnestota, the game is streaming on KMSP’s Fox channel, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. Leading the charge in the commentary booth is none other than Paul Allen, providing his signature play-by-play coverage. Joining him as the analyst is Pete Bercich, bringing his insightful expertise to break down the action on the field. Keeping us updated from the sidelines will be the adept Sideline Reporter Ben Leber, providing us with the latest insights and updates straight from the heart of the action.

For those out of market, the NFL Network is your channel to watch. That’s because this preseason game will be nationally televised there. Unless you live in Canada – then you’ll need to catch the Seahawks vs Vikings game on DAZN.

These channels are also available on Fubo, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV if you live locally. Here’s a comparison of each streamer below with their respective channels that will carry the game.

Can you stream Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings on NFL Network?

For those who live outside of those markets, the game will be airing on NFL Network, which is available on Sling TV “Blue Plan” and is the cheapest of all the live-streaming platforms that carry NFL games. It doesn’t have a free trial, but you can pick up a 50% off discount on your first month.

You can also stream it with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV, as well as Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

Can You Watch Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings on NFL+?

For those aiming to catch all the excitement of out-of-market NFL preseason games, NFL+ has your back. Offering a 7-Day Free Trial, this platform opens the doors to a realm of football beyond your local broadcasts. While local games might not be within reach, you’ll be able to stream live action from preseason matchups happening outside your market. It’s worth noting, however, that NFL+ is compatible exclusively with laptops and phone screens – casting via airplay or chromecast isn’t an option.

NFL+ just raised their prices today to $6.99 per month, where it will stay. However, the good news is that you can also get NFL Network if you are on the NFL+ Premium package for another $8/mo.

Is the Vikings vs Seahawks Game on Amazon Prime Tonight?

While Amazon Prime Video is the spot for Thursday Night Football games, that only applies to regular season games and one preseason game on August 24th. Because this is a preseason Seahawks vs Vikings game, it is only available via a local broadcaster for in-market watchers or via the NFL Network. See above on how to stream either.

However, it is important to note that the Vikings will play on Amazon Prime on September 14th against the Eagles with the first Thursday Night Football opener. The Seahawks, on the other hand, will play a Thursday Night Football game on November 30th against the Cowboys. Both of these games, and all the other Thursday Night Football games will be exclusive to Amazon Prime.

Which Devices Can You Watch the Seahawks vs Vikings Game on?

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Here are your options again:

All Live TV Streaming Services

Minnesota Vikings vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Preview: Aug 10, 2023

Defense Anticipations for Thursday’s Matchup

Anticipation is building as Seattle Seahawks’ linebacker, Jon Rhattigan, steps into the spotlight during this week’s camp – securing his initial snaps with the first-team defense. While Wagner took a breather, this gave the backup middle linebacker and special-teams stalwart a chance to shine with the starting defense.

On the quarterback front, Drew Lock mirrored this strategy, offering Geno Smith a break by taking over the reins of the starting offense this week. As the Vikings loom on the horizon, signals from this week’s practices hint that we should expect to see Rhattigan taking on the linebacker role alongside Devin Bush, the offseason acquisition from Pittsburgh. With eyes set on proving themselves, Tyreke Smith and rookie second-round pick Derick Hall are likely to claim the starting outside linebacker positions. Nwosu and Boye Mafe remain in the mix, although Darrell Taylor’s absence due to a shoulder injury is noted.

Rooking fourth-round pick Cameron Young is poised to make an impact at nose tackle against Minnesota, taking Reed’s position for this preseason showcase. Reed, on the other hand, was spotted showcasing his versatility during drills, taking on a playful role as both tight end and wide receiver against the linebackers.

The starting defensive line for the upcoming opener is poised to feature Reed flanked by Dre’Mont Jones and Mario Edwards on the ends. The secondary is set for dynamic action, with Lance Boykin and Artie Burns manning the cornerback positions, supported by Coby Bryant and rookie sixth-round pick Jerrick Reed as safety.

Keep an eye on undrafted rookie Jonathan Sutherland, taking the spotlight as the primary nickel defensive back. While Tre Brown and Michael Jackson are expected to make a cameo, their presence beyond the initial series may be limited. Unfortunately, fifth draft pick Devon Witherspoon won’t take the field due to a lingering hamstring injury.

Offensive Prospects Against the Vikings

The offensive landscape is set to showcase Drew Lock at the helm for a significant portion, if not the entirety, of the first half, while undrafted rookie Holton Ahlers is poised to take over in the latter part of the game. Coach Carroll emphasized the importance of Lock’s substantial preseason playtime.

Keeping a watchful eye on Zach Charbonnet, the second-round pick, as he returns from a shoulder injury during the first week of training camp. Charbonnet, along with DeeJay Dallas, is gearing up to take to the field. Joining them in the backfield spotlight are Bryant Koback, alongside undrafted rookies Wayne Taulapapa and SoRodorick Thompson.

The running back lineup has been somewhat hampered, with lead back Kenneth Walker nursing a groin injury and rookie Kenny McIntosh dealing with a sprained knee. The offensive line is also set to make its presence felt, with Charles Cross, Damien Lewis, Evan Brown, Phil Haynes, and Abe Lucas stepping onto the field.

The spotlight also turns to rookie draft picks Olu Oluwatimi and Anthony Bradford, who are expected to get ample playtime against the Vikings. Carroll expressed enthusiasm for Bradford’s development, noting his progress in learning the playbook. Despite unspecified upper leg soreness, Tyler Lockett is unlikely to take the field as a wide receiver, showcasing a cautious approach to his playtime. Metcalf’s presence is also expected to be limited.

Keep an eye on third-year wide receiver Dee Eskridge, who is poised to seize significant snaps, possibly more than first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the primary slot receiver.

A unique narrative surrounds Eskridge due to a six-game suspension related to a February incident of domestic violence. Undrafted rookie Jake Bobo is gaining momentum within the starting offense, hinting at a considerable role on Thursday.

Emerging as the fourth wide receiver, Cody Thompson is also set to make an impact. As the tight end position takes shape, Colby Parkinson, Tyler Mabry, Griffin Hebert, and Noah Gindroff are poised for action, with primary players Noah Fant and Will Dissly taking a backseat.