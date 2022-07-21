How to Watch ‘Secret Celebrity Renovation’ Season 2 Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

CBS brings viewers another season of its wholesome home renovation docuseries starting this week. On “Secret Celebrity Renovation,” athletes, musicians, comedians, and other stars have the opportunity to show their appreciation for those who have played a role in getting them to where they are today. Season 2 premieres on Friday, July 29 at 8/7c and you can watch it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘Secret Celebrity Renovation’ Season 2

When: Friday, July 29 at 8/7c

Friday, July 29 at 8/7c TV: CBS

CBS Stream: Watch live with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

“Secret Celebrity Renovation” is also available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription.

About ‘Secret Celebrity Renovation’ Season 2

On “Secret Celebrity Renovation,” stars go back to their roots and select one important person in their hometown. The second season kicks off with comic and actor Billy Gardell. He heads back to his hometown of Pittsburgh and selects his best friend’s mother, Marianne O’Connell, as the recipient of a home renovation. Other celebrities will also have the chance to show gratitude throughout Season 2.

The “Secret Celebrity Renovation” design team features home improvement contractor Jason Cameron and interior designer Sabrina Soto. “Entertainment Tonight” co-host Nischelle Turner hosts the home renovation series.

How to Stream ‘Secret Celebrity Renovation’ for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch “Secret Celebrity Renovation” live on CBS using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.

