How to Watch ‘Secret Invasion’ Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Marvel is returning to Disney+ with a new series! The latest show in the MCU to hit the streamer is titled “Secret Invasion,” and will premiere on Wednesday, June 21 at 3:01 a.m. ET. The series will focus on former S.H.I.E.L.D. director Nick Fury, as he returns to Earth to find that many of its major governments and organizations have been infiltrated by shape-shifting aliens. You can watch Secret Invasion with a subscription to Disney+ .

About ‘Secret Invasion’ Premiere

Nick Fury first learned about the existence of the shape-changing Skrulls in “Captain Marvel.” Instead of turning away the wayward Skrull refugees in 1995, Fury welcomes them to Earth, and makes a new friend in Talos, who aids Fury when it becomes clear the S.H.I.E.L.D. agent wants to help his family survive.

“Secret Invasion,” set in the present day MCU, sees Fury learn of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a splinter group of Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.

Can you watch ‘Secret Invasion’ Premiere for free?

Disney+ does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Secret Invasion as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

‘Secret Invasion’ Premiere Schedule

Disney+ will be airing ‘Secret Invasion’ Premiere on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

Episode 1 : Wednesday, June 21, 2023

: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Episode 2 : Wednesday, June 28, 2023

: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Episode 3 : Wednesday, July 5, 2023

: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Episode 4 : Wednesday, July 12, 2023

: Wednesday, July 12, 2023 Episode 5 : Wednesday, July 19, 2023

: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Episode 6: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Can you watch ‘Secret Invasion’ Premiere offline?

Like most of the Disney+ catalog, you can download Secret Invasion and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Secret Invasion’ Premiere?

You can watch Secret Invasion on Disney+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Secret Invasion’ Premiere Trailer