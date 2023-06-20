How to Watch ‘Secret Invasion’ Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
Marvel is returning to Disney+ with a new series! The latest show in the MCU to hit the streamer is titled “Secret Invasion,” and will premiere on Wednesday, June 21 at 3:01 a.m. ET. The series will focus on former S.H.I.E.L.D. director Nick Fury, as he returns to Earth to find that many of its major governments and organizations have been infiltrated by shape-shifting aliens. You can watch Secret Invasion with a subscription to Disney+.
About ‘Secret Invasion’ Premiere
Nick Fury first learned about the existence of the shape-changing Skrulls in “Captain Marvel.” Instead of turning away the wayward Skrull refugees in 1995, Fury welcomes them to Earth, and makes a new friend in Talos, who aids Fury when it becomes clear the S.H.I.E.L.D. agent wants to help his family survive.
“Secret Invasion,” set in the present day MCU, sees Fury learn of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a splinter group of Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.
Can you watch ‘Secret Invasion’ Premiere for free?
Disney+ does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Secret Invasion as part of your subscription at no extra charge.
‘Secret Invasion’ Premiere Schedule
Disney+ will be airing ‘Secret Invasion’ Premiere on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
- Episode 1: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Episode 2: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Episode 3: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Episode 4: Wednesday, July 12, 2023
- Episode 5: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Episode 6: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Can you watch ‘Secret Invasion’ Premiere offline?
Like most of the Disney+ catalog, you can download Secret Invasion and watch offline with your linked devices.
What devices can you use to stream ‘Secret Invasion’ Premiere?
You can watch Secret Invasion on Disney+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
‘Secret Invasion’ Premiere Trailer
Secret InvasionJune 21, 2023
Nick Fury and Talos discover a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.
Disney+
Disney+ is a video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages. It is notable for its popular original series like “The Mandalorian,” “Ms. Marvel,” “Loki,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” and “Andor.”
Disney+ has two plans – one with ads and one without ads. Disney+ Basic with Ads costs $7.99 / month. If you don’t want ads, you can choose Disney+ Premium with No Ads which costs $10.99 / month.
The Premium plan also offers an annual option for $109.99 / year ($9.17/mo.).
If you want all of Disney streaming services, they have two options for The Disney Bundle. The Disney Bundle Basic includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ (with Ads) for $7.99 / month. The Disney Bundle Premium (without Ads) for $19.99 / month.
The app supports unlimited downloads (on their Premium Plans), four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault.
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney+ content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.Sign Up