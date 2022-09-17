How to Watch ‘Secret Origin of the Batwheels’ Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Despite all of the controversy behind DC Comics-related properties being canceled or shelved at HBO Max, this weekend, a Batman-tangential animated series for kids debuts. “Secret Origin of the Batwheels” is a prequel special set to launch the new preschool series “Batwheels.” The show explores the sentient superhero cars that assist in fighting crime in Gotham City. The special is set to premiere as part of HBO Max Batman Day, on Saturday, Sept. 17. You can stream it with a Subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch “Batwheels”

When : Saturday, Sept. 17

: Saturday, Sept. 17 TV: HBO Max

About “Batwheels”

Before following getting into all of the action with “Batwheels,” kids will get to see how these superpowered vehicles came to be in “Secret Origin of the Batwheels.” The origin story will show how the Batcomputer created the cars, bikes, trucks, and planes in order to help Batman, Robin, Batgirl, and the other familiar heroes.

The vehicles brought to life by the Batcomputer are Bam (the Batmobile), Bibi (the Batgirl Cycle), Redbird (Robin’s Sports Car), Batwing (the Batwing Jet Plane), and Buff (The Bat Truck).

In the special and subsequent series, Ethan Hawke provides the voice for Batman, while Gina Rodriguez will play Catwoman, and Leah Lewis will be Batgirl. As for the Batwheels team, Jacob Bertrand will voice Bam, Jordan Reed will be Redbird, Noah Kaye Bentley will be heard as Buff, and Kimberly Brooks will voice The Batcomputer.

