How to Watch ‘Secrets of Playboy’ Series Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

If you have ever wanted to know the full story of the Playboy empire, you now have a chance to dig a little deeper. In a new 10-part docuseries, viewers can explore Hugh Hefner’s world through interviews and insider stories. The docuseries kicks off with a two-part premiere. The “Secrets of Playboy” series premiere premieres on A&E on Monday, January 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. You can watch it live for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch ‘Secrets of Playboy’ Series Premiere

When: Monday, January 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

TV: A&E

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

About ‘Secrets of Playboy’

In “Secrets of Playboy,” viewers will see the dark side to all of the mansion’s glamorous parties and Hefner’s girlfriends’ lavish lifestyles. The docuseries looks at power and sexuality in our culture in connection to the world he created for himself. It features exclusive interviews from Hefner’s past girlfriends, Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt, and ex-Playmates, Rebekka Armstrong, Susie Krabacher, Dona Spier, and Tylyn John. His staff and others close to him share their stories and experiences, too. Archival footage further helps paint the full picture of what really went on behind closed doors.

According to the press release for the new series, the “glossy facade” of the Playboy lifestyle ultimately allowed for “nefarious conduct including sexual assault and drug abuse to flourish, and where prostitution, suicide, and even murder lurked in the shadows.”

“Secrets of Playboy” is also available to stream live and on-demand in the A&E app and on aetv.com. After the two-hour, two-part series premiere, one new part will debut on A&E each Monday.

How to Stream ‘Secrets of Playboy’ Premiere Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All six of these providers allow you to watch the "Secrets of Playboy" series premiere live on A&E using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.