How to Watch ‘Secrets of Sulphur Springs’ Season 2 Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Disney Channel's mystery drama series, "Secrets of Sulphur Springs," returns for a second season filled with even more adventures. The first episode, "Only Time Will Tell," premieres on Disney Channel on Friday, January 14 at 8 p.m. ET.

When: Friday, January 14 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, January 14 at 8 p.m. ET TV: Disney Channel

About ‘Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Only Time Will Tell’

The Disney Channel show takes place in the fictional Louisiana town of Sulphur Springs. After Griffin’s father accepts a new job, the family moves into the vacant Tremont Hotel. They soon discover that it is haunted by Savannah Dillon, who mysteriously disappeared years ago. Griffin and his classmate, Harper, find a portal that allows them to travel back in time and investigate the truth behind Savannah’s disappearance.

In the season 2 premiere of the suspense and time-travel series, Griffin, Savannah, and Harper come face to face with Harper’s clone, Daisy. The ghost of the Tremont hotel then sends Harper and Griffin a message.

The cast features Preston Oliver as Griffin Campbell, Kyliegh Curran as Harper Marie Dunn, Elle Graham as Savannah Dillon, Madeleine McGraw as Zoey Campbell, Landon Gordon as Wyatt Campbell, Kelly Frye as Sarah Campbell, Josh Braaten as Bennett “Ben” Campbell Jr., and Diandra Lyle as Jessica “Jess” Dunn.

After “Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Only Time Will Tell” premieres, stick around for season 2, episode 2, titled “No Time To Waste,” at 8:30 p.m. ET.

