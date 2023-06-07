How to Watch ‘Secrets & Sisterhood: The Sozahdahs’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

A new unscripted series is on its way to Hulu , and reality TV fans won’t want to skip this one. “ Secrets & Sisterhood: The Sozahdahs ” stars 10 Muslim American sisters. It follows the women as they navigate life in Los Angeles and experience the good, the bad, and everything in between. The new series premieres on Hulu on Wednesday, June 7. All 10 episodes are available to stream on-demand the same day, so you can binge-watch the series. You can watch Secrets & Sisterhood: The Sozahdahs: Season 1 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu .

About ‘Secrets & Sisterhood: The Sozahdahs’ Series Premiere

In the new Hulu Original series, the Sozahdah sisters are living their lives in Los Angeles and taking on many different challenges along the way. While they have each other and appreciate their tight-knit bond, there are still other obstacles in their way. They must handle the overwhelming tasks of figuring out cultural differences, finding love, and more.

In “Secrets & Sisterhood: The Sozahdahs,” the women live by their very own golden rule, “family over everything.” The sisters have always been very close with one another and they are always there for each other. But will their friendships survive all of the drama in their personal lives? Plus, being on a reality series continues to test their limits and leaves them wondering what will happen to the special relationships they share.

“Secrets & Sisterhood: The Sozahdahs” follows 10 sisters, Shakur Sozahdah, Jamila Sozahdah, Hamida Sozahdah, Nooreya Sozahdah, Siddiqa Sozahdah, Rabya Sozahdah, Khadija Sozahdah, Shaista Sozahdah, Muzlefa Sozahdah, and Halimah Sozahdah.

All 10 episodes are available to stream on-demand beginning on Wednesday, June 7.

