How to Watch ‘See’ Season 2 Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Jeremy Milliner

Instead of trying to imagine superpowers that separate superheroes from mortal men, See thinks backwards: What power would a man with sight have, if he were living in a sightless world? Baba Voss (Jason Momoa, Justice League) is blind, but his two unborn children will not be. This coveted gift makes them highly sought-after and hunted. It’s up to Voss to protect the children from those who would exploit their powers. Season 2 of See will premiere on Friday, August 27 exclusively on Apple TV+.

How to Stream the See Season 2 Premiere Online

  • When: Friday, August 27 at 12:01 am ET
  • Where: Apple TV+
  • Stream: You can watch with Apple TV+.

About See

Season 2 starts exactly where Season 1 left off. Baba Voss is fighting to keep his family safe during the impending war, but his plans are about to run into a snag: His brother Edo (Dave Bautista, Guardians of the Galaxy) is returning, and he has a score to settle. A nearby Queen is also intent on harnessing the abilities of Voss’ children to her own needs. Society has faced its struggles with courage thus far, discovering new ways to build, hunt, and survive. Will the ability to see trivialize these successes and set this dark world crumbling? Or will Voss and Edo learn to accept their differences and work through a common struggle?

Set in a brutal and primitive world, this action-packed, post-apocalyptic series challenges notions of the human condition. Do we share our gifts for the common good, or do we greedily keep them for ourselves? Momoa returns as Baba Voss, along with Dave Bautista and Alfre Woodard (Paris). The second season will be eight episodes long, with the first debuting globally on Friday, August 27, 2021 on Apple TV+. After, there will be one new episode every successive Friday.

7-Day Trial
apple.com

Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $4.99 a month that includes high-quality originals shows and movies. While the quantity of content is limited for now, the service plans to add additional content every single month.

They have titles coming from Oprah, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa, J.J. Abrams, M. Night Shyamalan, Jennifer Garner, and Octavia Spencer.

If you purchase an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you can get a free year of Apple TV+.

7-Day Trial
$4.99 / month
apple.com

Can You Watch See on Apple TV+ For Free?

Apple TV+ offers a free 7-day trial, so you have the opportunity to stream the season premiere of See for free. If you already have a Apple TV+ subscription, you can stream See at no additional cost.

Preview for 'See' Season 2

