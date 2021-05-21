How to Watch ‘See Us Unite for Change: The Asian American Foundation in Service of the AAPI Community’ Free Online on May 21

‘See Us Unite for Change: The Asian American Foundation in Service of the AAPI Community’ is a first-of-its-kind special, set to air on Friday, May 21, 2021. The special will feature an impressive lineup of Asian-American performers with a focus on solidarity and education for the AAPI community. You can watch it live with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch ‘See Us Unite for Change: The Asian American Foundation in Service of the AAPI Community’

When: Friday, May 21 at 8 PM EDT/PDT

TV: BET, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, Pop TV, VH1, CMT, TVLand, Logo & MTV

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV or on Facebook Watch.

The “See Us Unite for Change” special is hosted by Ken Jeong and features appearances by Chloe Bennet, Cheryl Burke, Tim Chantarangsu, James Hong, Alan Kim, Michelle Kwan, and Jeremy Lin. Performers including The Black Eyed Peas, Steven Yeun, Olivia Munn, Henry Golding, Chloe Flower, Sesame Street’s Elmo and Alan, SEVENTEEN, and Mike Shinoda, featuring iann dior and UPSAHL will also appear at the event. In addition to musical performances, the special will include comedy, short film packages, and speakers.

Through this event, those involved hope to raise awareness and promote unity. Ford Foundation President Darren Walker shares about the campaign, saying, “See Us Unite confronts that history and puts a spotlight on experiences that need to be seen and heard, because visibility matters.”

Daniel Dae Kim, Co-Chair of the TAAF (The Asian-American Foundation) Advisory Council says, “Despite these difficult times for our community, the formation of TAAF and their bold work on the See Us Unite campaign represent the best of what can emerge when we share a collective resolve for change. They’re both great signs for our future.”

Sheila Lirio Marcelo, Executive Producer of the See Us Unite campaign, Board member of TAAF, and founder of Care.com, explains the importance of these types of events and people using their platforms. She says, “Over the past year, we’ve witnessed firsthand the devastating impact of discrimination, violence and hate towards the AAPI community. But anti-Asian hate has had a long history in this country, and to truly shift perceptions on a larger scale, we must come together to take a stand against discrimination, slander and violence in all of its forms, utilizing every platform and tool that we have access to. Ultimately, our culture is our greatest asset in our effort to change hearts and minds.”

How to Stream ‘See Us Unite for Change: The Asian American Foundation in Service of the AAPI Community’ for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch ‘See Us Unite for Change: The Asian American Foundation in Service of the AAPI Community’ live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, AT&T TV, Philo, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

