How to Watch ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, Mobile

Throughout her career, Selena Gomez has been honest about her personal struggles. However, “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” showcases a whole different side to the singer, songwriter, actress, producer, entrepreneur, and activist. In the Apple TV+ documentary, Gomez gets even more vulnerable and opens up about the past six years of her life, including the many highs and lows. By opening up, she hopes to erase the stigma surrounding mental health. The doc debuts on Friday, Nov. 4 and you can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

How to Stream ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me’

About ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me’

Selena has been in the spotlight since she was just a young child. The world has watched her rise to fame, from receiving Emmy and Grammy nominations to reaching over 45 billion global streams of her music. In the documentary, the “Only Murders in the Building” actress reveals some of the darker, deeper things that have gone on behind the scenes. In 2019, she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me November 2, 2022 After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light.

Throughout the documentary, viewers will see how Selena has spent the last six years of her life. It highlights her canceled tour and her return to touring a couple of years later. Her physical and mental health struggles are documented as well. She’s also been hard at work as an activist hoping to make a difference and traveled to Kenya for charity.

Can You Stream ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me’ for Free?

You can stream “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” with a seven-day free trial to Apple TV+. After the trial period ends, a monthly Apple TV+ subscription costs $4.99. If you have already used a free trial, you will have to subscribe to watch “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” and other Apple Original content.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me’ on Apple TV+?

“Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” is available to stream on Apple TV+, which can be found on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

7-Day Trial apple.com Apple TV+ Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $6.99 a month that includes high-quality originals shows and movies including Best Picture winner “CODA,” popular sitcom “Ted Lasso,” and dramas like “The Morning Show” and “For All Mankind.” Apple TV+ is also home to MLB baseball games on Friday nights. … They have titles coming from Oprah, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa, J.J. Abrams, M. Night Shyamalan, Jennifer Garner, and Octavia Spencer. If you purchase an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you can get a free year of Apple TV+. 7-Day Trial $6.99 / month apple.com