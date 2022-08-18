 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Selena + Chef’ Season 4 Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

Selena Gomez is back in the kitchen for “Selena + Chef” Season 4! Like previous seasons, the new season of the HBO Max Originals series follows Selena as she cooks alongside a lineup of popular chefs; to advance her cooking skills, she must learn from the best. The first three episodes of the new season drop on HBO Max on Thursday, Aug. 18. You can stream the “Selena + Chef” Season 4 premiere with a Subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch ‘Selena + Chef’ Season 4 Premiere

Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?

HBO Max no longer offers a free trial of its streaming service, so, unfortunately, there is no way to watch “Selena + Chef” for free. For the best value, you can sign-up for the annual plan get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month (pre-paid annually), and save 16%.

How to Get HBO Max

  • Click here to sign-up.
  • Click “Sign Up Now.”
  • Select “Prepay & Save.”
  • Create Your Account.
  • Add Your Payment Information.
  • Click “Start Subscription.”

About ‘Selena + Chef’

Selena is busy in the kitchen with a new group of famous chefs. This time, she’s in a gorgeous house in Malibu. This season features Adrienne Cheatham, Devonn Francis, Gordon Ramsay, Kristen Kish, Ludo Lefebvre, Matty Matheson, Nick DiGiovanni, Paola Velez, Priya Krishna, and Rachael Ray. These chefs are giving her the opportunity to learn how to cook like a pro.

Selena + Chef

August 13, 2020

Since social distancing at home, Selena Gomez has been spending more time in the kitchen than she ever imagined. But despite her many talents, it remains to be seen if cooking is one of them. In each episode, Selena will be joined remotely by a different master chef.

As they did in past seasons, the chefs are in it to raise money for a variety of charities of their choosing. In the first three seasons, $400,000 was raised for 26 organizations.

The episodes will be released as follows:

  • Thursday, Aug. 18: Episodes 1-3
  • Thursday, Aug. 25: Episodes 4-6
  • Thursday, Sept. 1: Episodes 7-10 

The previous three seasons are also available to stream on-demand on HBO Max if you would like to catch up.

Watch the 'Selena + Chef' Preview:

