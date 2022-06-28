How to Watch Serena Williams Return to Wimbledon 2022 Live for Free Without Cable

After a year away from Grand Slam competition, arguably the greatest athlete in the history of sports returns to Centre Court on Tuesday, June 28 at 11:45 a.m. ET as Serena Williams will take on French 24-year-old Harmony Tan in the first round of 2022’s The Championships, Wimbledon. Though an unseeded wild card entrant, Williams will be the center of attention as she plays in only her second tournament since withdrawing due to injury from last year’s Wimbledon. You can catch all of the action with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch Serena Williams vs. Harmony Tan at Wimbledon

When: Tuesday, June 28 at 11:45 a.m. ET

Tuesday, June 28 at 11:45 a.m. ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

You will also be able to stream the match on ESPN+ and the ESPN App.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

About Serena Williams vs. Harmony Tan at Wimbledon

Her time at Wimbledon in 2021 was painful for Serena Williams, both literally and figuratively. After slipping on wet grace in the first round last year, Williams had to retire from her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich due to a leg injury, a decision that brought the now 40-year-old superstar to tears.

It was eventually revealed that Williams had suffered a torn hamstring that would keep her out of competition until last week’s tournament at Eastbourne. Williams was set to play in the semifinals of the doubles tournament, but her partner Ons Jabeur had to withdraw due to injury.

Williams was awarded a special invitation to play in Wimbledon this year as she would not have otherwise qualified following a year away from the game. She will be taking on Harmony Tan of France who is making her Wimbledon debut. Many onlookers have speculated whether or not this could be Williams’ final trip to the All England Club.

Whether or not it is her final hurray at the venerated Grand Slam, you can watch all of Williams’ return on the ESPN family of networks with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options