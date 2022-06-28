 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
ESPN ESPN+

How to Watch Serena Williams Return to Wimbledon 2022 Live for Free Without Cable

Matt Tamanini

After a year away from Grand Slam competition, arguably the greatest athlete in the history of sports returns to Centre Court on Tuesday, June 28 at 11:45 a.m. ET as Serena Williams will take on French 24-year-old Harmony Tan in the first round of 2022’s The Championships, Wimbledon. Though an unseeded wild card entrant, Williams will be the center of attention as she plays in only her second tournament since withdrawing due to injury from last year’s Wimbledon. You can catch all of the action with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch Serena Williams vs. Harmony Tan at Wimbledon

You will also be able to stream the match on ESPN+ and the ESPN App.

About Serena Williams vs. Harmony Tan at Wimbledon

Her time at Wimbledon in 2021 was painful for Serena Williams, both literally and figuratively. After slipping on wet grace in the first round last year, Williams had to retire from her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich due to a leg injury, a decision that brought the now 40-year-old superstar to tears.

It was eventually revealed that Williams had suffered a torn hamstring that would keep her out of competition until last week’s tournament at Eastbourne. Williams was set to play in the semifinals of the doubles tournament, but her partner Ons Jabeur had to withdraw due to injury.

Williams was awarded a special invitation to play in Wimbledon this year as she would not have otherwise qualified following a year away from the game. She will be taking on Harmony Tan of France who is making her Wimbledon debut. Many onlookers have speculated whether or not this could be Williams’ final trip to the All England Club.

Whether or not it is her final hurray at the venerated Grand Slam, you can watch all of Williams’ return on the ESPN family of networks with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Watch Serena Williams' Pre-Tournament Press Conference:

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.