How to Watch Seth MacFarlane’s ‘American Dad!’ Season 17 Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Since 2005, Seth MacFarlane’s “American Dad!” has been a hit in many households across the USA. The 17th season of the TBS animated comedy series will air Monday, January 24th at 10 PM ET. Viewers can stream for free with a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV.

How to Watch ‘American Dad!’ Season 17 Premiere

When: Monday, January 24th at 10 PM ET

TV: TBS

About ‘American Dad!’

Only a handful of shows have managed to accomplish a 19th season pickup, and “American Dad!” is one of them. Plus, they even got renewed for two more.

The Smith family will be back on your television sets before you know it, with Stan’s exaggeratedly large chin, his moralistic wife Francine, hippie daughter Hayley, and nerdy son Steve. Sounds like you’re typical average Joes… Oh and there’s alien Roger and the talking fish, Klaus, too.

Seth MacFarlane provides the voices of Stan and Roger, while his sister Rachael MacFarlane provides the voice of Hayley. Wendy Schaal plays Francine, Scott Grimes is Steve, and Dee Bradley Baker is Klaus. Series co-creator/executive producer Matt Weitzman and executive producer Brian Boyle signed new deals to continue as showrunners.

