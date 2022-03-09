How to Watch Georgetown vs. Seton Hall Game Live Online on March 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 9:30 PM EST, the Seton Hall Pirates face the Georgetown Hoyas from Madison Square Garden. The game is airing exclusively on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seton Hall Pirates vs. Georgetown Hoyas

The Seton Hall vs. Georgetown game will be streaming on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream FS1 (Fox Sports 1) on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: BETWEEN

Georgetown vs. Seton Hall Game Preview: Seton Hall Pirates and Georgetown Hoyas square off in Big East Tournament

Georgetown Hoyas (6-24, 0-19 Big East) vs. Seton Hall Pirates (21-10, 11-8 Big East)

New York; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seton Hall Pirates square off against the Georgetown Hoyas in the Big East Tournament.

The Pirates have gone 13-3 in home games. Seton Hall leads the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 62.7 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

The Hoyas are 0-19 in Big East play. Georgetown is 4-13 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Seton Hall won 73-68 in the last matchup on March 3. Jared Rhoden led Seton Hall with 16 points, and Kaiden Rice led Georgetown with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhoden is averaging 16.2 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Pirates. Kadary Richmond is averaging 6.9 points and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

Rice is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoyas, while averaging 11.2 points. Aminu Mohammed is shooting 34.6% and averaging 9.8 points over the past 10 games for Georgetown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 8-2, averaging 72.6 points, 34.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Hoyas: 0-10, averaging 72.5 points, 28.0 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.6 points.