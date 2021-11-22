How to Watch Ohio State vs. Seton Hall Game Live Online on November 22, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 22, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST, the Seton Hall Pirates face the #19 Ohio State Buckeyes from Suncoast Credit Union Arena. The game is airing exclusively on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seton Hall Pirates vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

The Seton Hall vs. Ohio State game will be streaming on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream FS1 (Fox Sports 1) on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Seton Hall vs. Ohio State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Seton Hall vs. Ohio State game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Seton Hall vs. Ohio State on fuboTV?

You can watch the Seton Hall vs. Ohio State game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Seton Hall vs. Ohio State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Seton Hall vs. Ohio State game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Seton Hall vs. Ohio State on Sling TV?

You can watch the Seton Hall vs. Ohio State game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Seton Hall vs. Ohio State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Seton Hall vs. Ohio State game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Seton Hall vs. Ohio State on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the Seton Hall vs. Ohio State game.

Can you stream Seton Hall vs. Ohio State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the Seton Hall vs. Ohio State game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Seton Hall vs. Ohio State Live Stream

Ohio State vs. Seton Hall Game Preview: Ohio State meets Seton Hall in Fort Myers

Ohio State (3-1) vs. Seton Hall (3-0)

, Suncoast Credit Union Arena, Fort Myers, Florida; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State and Seton Hall will go at it in a postseason game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. Seton Hall won against Michigan 67-65 on Tuesday, while Ohio State fell 71-65 to Xavier on Thursday.

STEPPING UP: The do-everything E.J. Liddell is averaging 21 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.8 blocks to lead the charge for the Buckeyes. Zed Key is also a big contributor, producing 10.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. The Pirates have been led by Myles Cale, who is averaging 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals.EXCELLENT E.J.: Liddell has connected on 37.5 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 12 over the last three games. He’s also converted 60.9 percent of his free throws this season.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Seton Hall has held opposing teams to 52.7 points per game this year, the eighth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.