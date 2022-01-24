How to Watch St. John’s vs. Seton Hall Game Live Online on January 24, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, January 24, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the #20 Seton Hall Pirates face the St. John's Red Storm from Walsh Gymnasium. The game is airing exclusively on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seton Hall Pirates vs. St. John’s Red Storm

The Seton Hall vs. St. John’s game will be streaming on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream FS1 (Fox Sports 1) on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Seton Hall vs. St. John’s on fuboTV?

You can watch the Seton Hall vs. St. John’s game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Seton Hall vs. St. John’s on Sling TV?

You can watch the Seton Hall vs. St. John’s game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Seton Hall vs. St. John’s on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Seton Hall vs. St. John’s game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Seton Hall vs. St. John’s on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Seton Hall vs. St. John’s game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Seton Hall vs. St. John’s on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Seton Hall vs. St. John’s game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Seton Hall vs. St. John’s on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the Seton Hall vs. St. John’s game.

Can you stream Seton Hall vs. St. John’s on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the Seton Hall vs. St. John’s game.

St. John's vs. Seton Hall Game Preview: Saint John's (NY) visits Seton Hall after Cale's 21-point outing

Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm (11-7, 2-4 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (13-6, 3-4 Big East)

South Orange, New Jersey; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall hosts the Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm after Myles Cale scored 21 points in Seton Hall’s 66-60 win against the Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm.

The Pirates have gone 8-1 in home games. Seton Hall is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Red Storm are 2-4 in Big East play. Saint John’s (NY) ranks fourth in the Big East shooting 35.0% from 3-point range.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared Rhoden is shooting 40.7% and averaging 15.0 points for the Pirates. Bryce Aiken is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

Julian Champagnie is scoring 20.4 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Red Storm. Posh Alexander is averaging 8.9 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Saint John’s (NY).

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, averaging 74.9 points, 36.7 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Red Storm: 5-5, averaging 76.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 10.4 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.